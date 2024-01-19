Lok Sabha polls: Farooq Abdullah fears ‘threat to I.N.D.I.A bloc’ if seat-sharing not finalised soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NC chief Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed his apprehension about some members of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc walking out of the grand alliance and forming a separate grouping if seat-sharing talks are not held in a time-bound manner and a consensus on the same is not reached soon. Abdullah said that there is a threat to the alliance and called upon the leaders to “forget differences” and “think about the country”. His remarks came during a discussion with former Union minister Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel.

When asked about the lack of clarity on seat-sharing arrangements in the INDIA alliance, Abdullah said, "If we have to save the country, we will have to forget differences and think about the country."

"If the seat-sharing arrangement is not finalised then there is a threat to the alliance. It should be done in a time-bound manner. It is possible some may come together to form a separate alliance, which I feel is the biggest danger. There is still time," he said.

Abdullah on seat-sharing

The NC chief said that the parties should seek a seat only when they are dominant on it and it would be wrong to seek seats where they are not.

He said that if the Opposition is not able to leave its ego aside and join hands, it would be the “biggest error” on its part.

"That challenge is before us. If we do not leave our ego aside to join hands to think how to save this country, I think that will be the biggest error on our part," he said.

The NC chief said the alliance members recently met in a hotel in Delhi where it was agreed that not much time is left.

"We discussed that one such person should be there who can bring everybody on board by sidelining our differences. If we have to save the country, we will have to forget differences and think about the country," he said.

Abdullah said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was not ready to share seats with the Left the last time, but this time she has offered that the Left can contest elections from where it can win.

In a veiled reference to Congress, which has thrown barbs at Mamata lately over seat-sharing, he said that people issuing statements against her are widening the differences. "Why are you seeking seats where you cannot win," he said.

