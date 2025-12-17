Lok Sabha Passes 'SHANTI Bill' to open nuclear sector, repeal old laws and target 100 GW by 2047 The Lok Sabha has passed the SHANTI Bill, 2025, ushering in sweeping reforms in India's nuclear energy sector. By repealing old laws and encouraging private participation, the government aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill 2025, marking a major reform in the country's nuclear energy framework. The legislation aims to promote the safe, regulated and expanded use of nuclear power as part of India's long-term development strategy. The bill was tabled on Monday by Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh. It seeks to open the nuclear power sector to greater participation from the private sector, including both Indian and foreign players - a move expected to accelerate investment and innovation in the field.

Repeal of decades-old nuclear laws

Widely described as the most significant overhaul of the nuclear sector since Independence, the SHANTI Bill proposes repealing the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. These laws have governed the sector for decades and were often cited as barriers to large-scale private participation.

Govt targets 100GW nuclear capacity

Speaking during the discussion in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said the legislation would reshape India's developmental path. "The proposed legislation further aims to facilitate significant growth in nuclear energy and its applications across multiple sectors. This aligns with country’s target to establish 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047," he said.

What is SHANTI Bill?

The bill aims to strengthen India's nuclear power programme while enabling wider application of nuclear science and technology across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, water, food processing, industry, research and environmental protection. It also seeks to modernise the regulatory architecture in view of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence-enabled nuclear and radiation applications. The proposed legislation provides for a robust licensing and safety authorisation regime for the production, use and management of nuclear energy and radioactive substances. It lays down detailed provisions governing the establishment, operation and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, research reactors, fuel fabrication facilities and radiation facilities.

The bill also opens avenues for participation by public sector entities, government companies, joint ventures and other companies, subject to strict national security and safety safeguards. A key feature of the bill is the statutory backing for the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which is deemed to be constituted under the new law. The AERB will function as the central regulator for nuclear safety, radiation protection, security and safeguards, with enhanced powers for inspection, investigation and enforcement. The Board is also mandated to ensure transparency through structured public outreach while protecting restricted information.

ALSO READ: Parliament Winter Session: Insurance Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha