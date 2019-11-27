Lok Sabha passes Bill to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Lok Sabha/Representational Image

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one. The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two union territories.

The government move is a step towards better management in terms of administration in the two regions. It comes three months after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Central On August 5 had announced the division of Jammu and Kashmir and also the abrogation of the special status given to the erstwhile state.

As Dadra & Nagar Haveli has just one district, and Daman and Diu has two, the Centre has to spend over separate secretariats and other infrastructure for the two UTs. Separate budgets are also passed to take care of these regions.

After the creation of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, India has nine Union Territories. With the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of UTs have reduced to eight.

