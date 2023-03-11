Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Mics were turned off during emergency', Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi for his remark on foreign soil

Lok Sabha Microphone Comment: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Lok Sabha Microphone comment on foreign soil on Friday. Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Dhankar said that there was a time during the Emergency when microphones were turned off. The controversy escalated when Gandhi in London told British parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

Mics were turned off during emergency

'I am Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha is a huge panchayat where mics have never been turned off. Someone goes out & says mics are turned off in this nation, yes there was a time during Emergency when mics were turned off, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rahul Gandhi's microphone comment

During an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons complex, Gandhi shared experiences from the Bharat Jodo Yatra which he described as a "deeply political exercise in mass mobilisation".

In a lighter vein, he used a faulty microphone in the room to make his point about what he described as a “stifling” Opposition debate in India.

“Our mikes are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can’t switch them on. That’s happened to me a number of times while I am speaking,” the 52-year-old Wayanad MP told the gathering, in response to a question about sharing his experience of being a politician in India with his counterparts in Britain.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'A cheerleader...'- Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes a jibe at VP Dhankar over Rahul Gandhi row

ALSO READ | K'taka Congress leader R Dhruvanarayana dies, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and other leaders pay tribute

Latest India News