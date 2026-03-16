Lok Sabha likely to revoke suspensions of 8 Opposition MPs tomorrow

New Delhi:

The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is expected to be lifted on Tuesday, sources said, following a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla. The eight MPs, including seven from the Congress and one from the CPI(M), were suspended earlier in the Budget Session for unruly behaviour in the House.

Background of the suspension

The MPs had been suspended for the entire Budget Session, which is set to conclude on April 2, after a resolution was passed by the Lok Sabha. Their suspension followed incidents such as climbing on tables and other disruptive actions during proceedings. Since the second leg of the Budget Session began on March 9, opposition parties have been pressing the Speaker to revoke the suspensions.

Agreement on conduct

Sources said a consensus emerged at the meeting that opposition MPs will confine their protests to the Well of the House and avoid crossing over to the treasury benches.

Actions such as tearing papers, climbing on chairs or tables, and displaying AI-generated posters are expected to be avoided going forward.

Speaker Birla had earlier expressed "deep concern" over the use of banners, placards, and inappropriate language in the House. In a letter to party leaders, he urged members to maintain the dignity of parliamentary debate, highlighting that the traditions of respectful discussion have been undermined recently.