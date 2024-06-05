Lok Sabha Elections Results: BJP wins 240 seats, Congress settles at 99 | Party-wise final tally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99. The Lok Sabha has 543 members. However, votes were counted for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

The last result to be announced was that of the Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated the BJP's Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes.

NDA to form Modi government 3.0

Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in some Hindi heartland states.

BJP fails to meet majority on its own

The BJP, whose candidates contested in the name of Modi, won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation. The saffron party fell short from the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

With support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA is poised to form the government.

Congress regains electoral ground

The Congress, which is part of the opposition I.N.D.IA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

SP, TMC stun BJP

As the Samajwadi Party kept the I.N.D.IA bloc's morale high in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), another key member of the opposition alliance, won 29 seats in West Bengal, higher than its 2019 tally of 22. The BJP, which had won 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, won 12 seats.

Following are the number of seats won by parties in all states and Union Territories in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission website:

Bharatiya Janata Party- BJP 240 Congress 99 Samajwadi Party- SP 37 All India Trinamool Congress- TMC 29 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK 22 0 22 Telugu Desam - TDP 16 Janata Dal (United) - JD(U) 12 Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) 9 Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP 8 Shiv Sena - (Eknath Sindhe) 7 Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 5 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP 4 Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD 4 Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 4 Indian Union Muslim League - IUML 3 Aam Aadmi Party - AAP 3 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM 3 Janasena Party - JSP 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) 2 Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S) 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK 2 Communist Party of India - CPI 2 Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD 2 Jammu & Kashmir National Conference - JKN 2 United People’s Party, Liberal - UPPL 1 Asom Gana Parishad - AGP 1 Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS 1 Kerala Congress - KEC 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP 1 Nationalist Congress Party - NCP 1 Voice of the People Party - VOTPP 1 Zoram People’s Movement - ZPM 1 Shiromani Akali Dal - SAD 1 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP 1 Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP 1 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - SKM 1 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - MDMK 1 Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - ASPKR 1 Apna Dal (Soneylal) - ADAL 1 AJSU Party - AJSUP 1 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM 1 Independent - IND 7

(With PTI inputs)

