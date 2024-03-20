Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha elections: Pappu Yadav merges his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

Lok Sabha elections: Pappu Yadav merges his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 15:48 IST
Pappu Yadav's party merges with Congress
Image Source : INDIA TV Pappu Yadav's party merges with Congress

Lok Sabha elections: A month ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Pappu Yadav on Wednesday merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress. 

Pappu Yadav on Tuesday evening met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav. Pappu Yadav said, "Lalu Yadav and I don't have political relations, it is completely an emotional tie. Yesterday, all of us sat down together. Our effort is to stop the BJP in Seemanchal and Mithilanchal at any cost."

"Tejashwi Yadav worked for 17 months and built trust, Rahul Gandhi won hearts and gave hope to people...Together, we will win not just the 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections) but also 2025 (Bihar Assembly Elections). Purnea doesn't matter, what matters is to stop the BJP and protect the identity & ideology of the weaker sections. We will fight together, together with the Congress leadership. The one who won the heart of this country, will be the PM of this country," he said.

 

