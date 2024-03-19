Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad in BJP's mega southern push

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad in BJP's mega southern push

PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad on Tuesday.

Ashesh Mallick Updated on: March 19, 2024 11:03 IST
PM Narendra Modi, kerala, Palakkad, Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad, in a mega southern push by the BJP to make in roads into the region. This comes as the saffron party's aim to win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During the roadshow today, people thronged on both sides of the road, showering petals on the Prime Minister. PM Modi waved back at the peopl, acknowledging their welcome.

The Prime Minister has set his step in the southern region for the past few days, reaching out to the people of various states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka. He is attacking the Opposition in the rallies and listing out the achievements of his 10-year government at the Centre.

More to follow...

