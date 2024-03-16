Lok Sabha elections 2024: Odisha to have Assembly polls from May 13, counting on June 4

Follow us on Image Source : ECI Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announcing the dates for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Odisha will go to polling from May 25 in four phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, announced the Election Commission on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

According to the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, 28 Assembly seats would go for voting in the fourth phase on May 13, polling will be held in the next 35 constituencies on May 20. In the sixth phase, 42 constituencies would go for voting on May 25 and the same would be done for 42 more constituencies on June 1.

The counting of all constituencies will be done on June 4 and the date before which the elections shall be completed is June 4. The dates of issue of the gazette notification are from April 18 to May 7 in all four phases respectively. The last dates for making nominations in each consecutive phase are from April 25 to May 7.

