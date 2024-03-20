Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nomination process for first phase of polls begins across 21 states, UTs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states and Union territories, scheduled for polling in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, commenced on Wednesday with the issuance of a notification.

As per the notification released by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the deadline for filing nomination papers is March 27. However, due to an upcoming festival, March 28 has been designated as the final day for submitting nominations for the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, which are set for polling in the first phase. Bihar is slated to conduct voting for four out of its 40 seats in the initial phase.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for March 28, with the process in Bihar set for March 30. Candidates have until March 20 to withdraw their nominations, while for Bihar, the deadline is April 2.

21 states, UTs to vote in Phase 1 on April 19

Tamil Nadu: 39 | Kancheepuram (2019 Result: DMK), Arakkonam (2019 Result: DMK), Thiruvallur (2019 Result: Congress), Chennai North (2019 Result: DMK), Chennai South (2019 Result: DMK), Chennai Central (2019 Result: DMK), Vellore (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruvannamalai (2019 Result: DMK), Dharmapuri (2019 Result: DMK), Krishnagiri (2019 Result: Congress), Sriperumbudur (2019 Result: DMK), Viluppuram (2019 Result: DMK), Coimbatore (2019 Result: CPM), Nilgiris (2019 Result: DMK), Erode (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruppur (2019 Result: CPI), Namakkal (2019 Result: DMK), Salem (2019 Result: DMK), Arani (2019 Result: Congress), Kallakurichi (2019 Result: DMK), Kanyakumari (2019 Result: Congress), Thoothukkudi (2019 Result: DMK), Virudhunagar (2019 Result: Congress), Tenkasi (2019 Result: DMK), Ramanathapuram (2019 Result: IUML), Theni (2019 Result: AIADMK), Thanjavur (2019 Result: DMK), Sivaganga (2019 Result: Congress), Madurai (2019 Result: CPM), Tirunelveli (2019 Result: DMK), Pollachi (2019 Result: DMK), Karur (2019 Result: Congress), Dindigul (2019 Result: DMK), Perambalur (2019 Result: DMK), Cuddalore (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruchirappalli (2019 Result: Congress), Chidambaram (2019 Result: VCK), Nagapattinam (2019 Result: CPI) and Mayiladuthurai (2019 Result: DMK) Rajasthan: 12 | Sikar (2019 Result: BJP), Churu (2019 Result: BJP), Jhunjhunu (2019 Result: BJP), Bikaner (2019 Result: BJP), Ganganagar (2019 Result: BJP), Jaipur (2019 Result: BJP), Jaipur Rural (2019 Result: BJP), Alwar (2019 Result: BJP), Dausa (2019 Result: BJP), Nagaur (2019 Result: RLP), Karauli-Dholpur (2019 Result: BJP) and Bharatpur (2019 Result: BJP) Uttar Pradesh: 08 | Saharanpur (2019 Result: BSP), Kairana (2019 Result: BJP), Muzaffarnagar (2019 Result: BJP), Bijnor (2019 Result: BSP), Nagina (2019 Result: BSP), Moradabad (2019 Result: SP), Rampur (2019 Result: SP) and Pilibhit (2019 Result: BJP) Madhya Pradesh: 06 | Sidhi (2019 Result: BJP), Shahdol (2019 Result: BJP), Jabalpur (2019 Result: BJP), Mandla (2019 Result: BJP), Balaghat (2019 Result: BJP) and Chhindwara (2019 Result: Congress) Uttarakhand: 05 | Tehri Garhwal (2019 Result: BJP), Almora (2019 Result: BJP), Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar (2019 Result: BJP), Haridwar (2019 Result: BJP), Garhwal (2019 Result: BJP) Maharashtra: 05 | Ramtek (2019 Result: Shiv Sena), Nagpur (2019 Result: BJP), Bhandara-Gondiya (2019 Result: BJP), Gadchiroli-Chimur (2019 Result: BJP) and Chandrapur (2019 Result: Congress) Assam: 05 | Sonitpur (2019 Result in Tezpur: BJP), Kaziranga (2019 Result in Kaliabor: Congress), Dibrugarh (2019 Result: BJP), Lakhimpur (2019 Result: BJP) and Jorhat (2019 Result: BJP) Bihar: 04 | Jamui (2019 Result: LJP), Gaya (2019 Result: JDU), Nawada (2019 Result: LJP) and Aurangabad (2019 Result: BJP) West Bengal: 03 | Coochbehar (2019 Result: BJP), Jalpaiguri (2019 Result: BJP) and Alipurduars (2019 Result: BJP) Arunachal Pradesh: 02 | Arunachal East (2019 Result: BJP), Arunachal West (2019 Result: BJP) Meghalaya: 02 | Tura (2019 Result: NPP) and Shillong (2019 Result: Congress) Manipur: 02 | Outer Manipur (2019 Result: NPF) and Inner Manipur (2019 Result: BJP) Puducherry: 01 | Puducherry (2019 Result Congress) Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 01 | Andaman and Nicobar (2019 Result Congress) Chhattisgarh: 01 | Bastar (2019 Result: Congress) Jammu and Kashmir: 01 | Udhampur (2019 Result: BJP) Lakshadweep: 01 | Lakshadweep (2019 Result: NCP) Mizoram: 01 | Mizoram (2019 Result: MNF) Nagaland: 01 | Nagaland (2019 Result: NDPP) Sikkim: 01 | Sikkim (2019 Result: SKM) Tripura: 01 | Tripura West (2019 Result: BJP)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4 (Tuesday).

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The second phase will be held on April 26, third on May 7 and fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

(With PTI inputs)

