Exclusive: 'Not worried about results, people of country are with PM Modi,' says JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP chief JP Nadda

LoK Sabha Elections 2024: In an exclusive interview with India TV, BJP National President JP Nadda expressed confidence regarding the Lok Sabha election outcome, stating that the BJP is not concerned and emphasised that the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda additionally discussed the prospect of forming another NDA coalition government in the country. He also targeted opposition parties during the conversation.

Nadda said that on June 4 BJP will form the government. He said that the party would cross 370 and NDA would win over 400 seats. "People have understood that Modi is necessary, we are not nervous at all, we have exposed the face of the opposition," he added.

Nadda expressed confidence in winning all seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, including the Chhindwara seat. He characterised Haryana as challenging previously but anticipates sweeping it this time. Additionally, he expects improved performance in Rajasthan.

Additionally, Nadda indicated that his future assignments would be determined by the party.

Nadda calls Opposition leaders political tourists

Regarding the constant criticism by opposition parties of PM Modi's meditation, Nadda said, "They are completely unaware of these matters. These individuals are merely political tourists. They do religious tourism. During elections, they adorn the sacred thread, yet they lack the knowledge of its significance and how to wear it. They have to inquire about their lineage from others. What substance can such individuals offer on meditation? When remarks are made about Sanatan [Hinduism], their family members stay silent. How can they grasp such concepts?"

He said that the opposition tends to communalise elections and engage in vote bank politics. Nadda expressed confidence that the BJP will perform better in Uttar Pradesh compared to 2019.

BJP to break all records in South

The BJP shared his views on how the party will do in southern states. Speaking about Telangana, he expressed confidence and said, "This time, we are poised to reach double digits in Telangana."

Regarding Tamil Nadu, he said, "Our vote share is set to significantly rise, leading to winning seats. The populace has experienced DMK and Congress. People here want to see something new under the leadership of PM Modi's leadership. A significant breakthrough awaits in South India. We will also secure MPs from Kerala."

Kashmir joined the mainstream

Commenting on the record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda remarked, "Section 370 was effectively used by two families. They had ensnared the people of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving them feeling powerless. Following the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir has integrated into the mainstream. Kashmiris now comprehend their rights, hence those who were once handed stones are now stepping forward to cast their ballots."

Watch full interview here:

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE: Himachal registers highest voter turnout at 31.92 per cent till 11 am

Also Read: Exit Poll Result 2024 Date: Exit polls to be out after last phase of Lok Sabha voting today, check details