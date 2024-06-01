Jharkhand: BJP's Sita Soren alleges irregularities in polling, demands re-poll in Dumka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sita Soren, BJP candidate from Dumka Lok Sabha seat

Sita Soren, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dumka Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday alleged irregularities in the voting process and said that she would ask Elections Commissioner to conduct re-poll in the constituency. She claims that the voting process has been intentionally delayed.

"I have visited several booths in Dumka urban and found irregularities. I have informed the deputy commissioner in this regard. Inexperienced booth level officers (BLOs) have been deployed due to which electors are facing trouble," Sita said.

Moreover, accusing to deliberated delay, she said, "The delay is being done deliberately. I will write to Election Commission to cancel the voting here and conduct a re-poll."

Sita highlighted the issue after she received complaint from the voters that polling was delayed at booth number 44 and 45.

CEO denies Sita Soren's allegations

However, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar defied her allegations and asserted that polling is underway smoothly across three Lok Sabha constituencies — Dumka, Rajmahal and Godda.

Notably, Sita Soren is sister-in-law of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren. She is a three-time MLA from JMM but switched sides with the BJP on March 20, accusing JMM of isolating and neglecting her since the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

According to CEO Kumar, voting turnout till 11 am in Dumka is registered at 29.24 per cent. While in Godda and Rajmahal, it is 29.39 per cent and 30.04 per cent respectively. He argued that the average turnout is almost similar in all three constituencies.

Contest in Dumka Lok Sabha seat

As the polling is underway in Dumka Lok Sabha seat, the fight is between BJP’s Sita Soren and I.N.D.I.A bloc’s Nalin Soren. According to election commission, six assembly constituencies fall under Dumka Lok Sabha seat.

Of the six assembly segments, Jama recorded 62.02 per cent polling, Dumka 58.16 per cent, Jamtara 58.90 per cent, Nala 65.19 per cent, Sarath 61.89 per cent and Sikaripara 64.03 per cent polling till 3 PM. INDIA bloc has fielded Nalin Soren, a seven-term JMM MLA from Sikaripara assembly constituency, against Sita.

