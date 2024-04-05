Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for Uttarakhand | Check list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Friday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand. The names include party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among others. The list of star campaigners was shared on Friday by the party's general secretary KV Venugopal.

Others on the list include state party chief Karan Mahara, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, senior Uttarakhand leaders such as Harish Singh Dhami, Harak Singh Rawat among others.

Other senior leaders like Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja, Alka Lamba, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Vikram Singh Negi, Pritam Singh, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, Dr Jeet Ram and Dinesh Aggarwal have also been named as star campaigners.

Congress releases manifesto

Earlier in the day, the Congress party released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were seen unveiling the party manifesto titled 'Nyay Patra.'

The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, as per the party.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

