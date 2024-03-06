Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress likely to promise 'Right to Employment' to youth in poll manifesto

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (left) with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a bid to woo the nation's youth ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is set to introduce the concept of "Right to Employment" as a key element of its electoral pledge for the 2024 general elections. In addition, the party is considering imposing severe penalties on those found guilty of leaking examination papers.

Congress likely to release its manifesto today

The party is likely to release its poll manifesto on Wednesday during a public rally in Badanawar, Madhya Pradesh. According to the information, it will be attended by senior Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi. According to reliable party sources, these proposals will form part of the Congress manifesto, which is poised for finalisation pending approval by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

"This is the first time ever that such a scheme to give 'right to employment' will be given to the youth of the country and some allowance may also be offered to the youth," a source told news agency PTI, adding that even developed countries do not offer their youth such a scheme.

Harsh punishment for paper leak likely in manifesto

The party would also provide for a stringent law and punishment against those responsible for paper leaks in the country and will suggest measures to bring transparency in government recruitments in its manifesto.

The measures come after Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has focussed on the plight of lakhs of students suffering due to frequent paper leaks and cancellation of exams thereafter in some cases like in Uttar Pradesh.

Manifesto likely to be based on 5-nyay

The thrust of the manifesto is likely to be on the 5-nyay (five pillars of justice) promised by the Congress during party leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', the sources said. The party would also focus on giving legal guarantees to Minimum Support Price (MSP) and promising a caste-based census in the country to fill up the government vacancies.

The Congress is likely to give a thrust to some welfare measures like providing financial assistance to marginalised sections of society and ensuring that they get justice and be part of the state welfare measures. This comes after the Congress promises made to the people helped the party get into power in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh recently.

16-member party's manifesto committee

Sources also said the party manifesto will focus on empowering the youth, women, poor and farmers. They added the party is mulling a plan to tackle the menace of paper leaks and is likely to present its vision for bringing about transparency in government recruitments. The 16-member party's manifesto committee includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former union minister Jairam Ramesh while former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo is its convenor.

(With inputs from PTI)

