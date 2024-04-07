Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi asks for views, comments from people on Congress manifesto | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others release the party’s manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ during a public meeting (Jana Jatara) in Hyderabad.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, who landed from Telangana to New Delhi after attending the 'Jana Jatara Sabha' in Rangareddy district, sought comments and views from people on the party's manifesto through email or messages.

"I have landed from Telangana. I had gone there to attend a function on manifesto release. Many say that the (Congress) manifesto is a revolutionary document. It was made after taking suggestions from you (people). I would like to thank you. Please give your comments, your views through email or messages," Rahul Gandhi said in a video post on Instagram.

"I made this video last night at 12:30 am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant. The #CongressManifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," he added in his post.

Congress manifesto is voice of people of India

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections is the voice of the people of India, and it has been prepared after listening to the voices of millions of people. Rahul Gandhi listed five guarantees (Nyay) that the party has promised in its manifesto.

"When we gave you guarantees, we called them the guarantees of the Congress Party but in reality, they were the guarantees of the people. When we talked about Rs 500 cylinder, 200 units of free electricity, Greh Lakshmi, and free bus travel, we heard the voice of the people and prepared these guarantees," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Today, everyone in Telangana knows that Congress is fulfilling the promises. There is the highest unemployment in the country in 40 years, but the Telangana Government has given government jobs to 30,000 people and at the same time 50,000 more people will get jobs. This manifesto is the voice of the people of India," he added.

ALSO READ: Congress manifesto: Caste census, focus on unemployment in 'Paanch Nyay', 'Pachees Guarantee'

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to download Congress election manifesto? Step-by-step guide