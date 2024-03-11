Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress eyes big names from Hindi-speaking states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and others during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha elections: Sources reveal that the Congress leadership is keen on fielding prominent figures, especially from Hindi-speaking states, for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party believed that strong contenders from Northern India could bolster its prospects in these regions and strengthen its candidacy for respective seats.

Strengthening party representation

Congress perceived that its chances in Northern India could significantly improve if prominent leaders from the party contested the elections. In this regard, the party aims to field strong candidates in constituencies where their presence can bolster the party's electoral prospects.

Bhupesh Baghel and K.C. Venugopal lead the charge

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, along with the party's General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal, are expected to spearhead the party's efforts in this direction. Their active involvement in electoral campaigning is intended to send a strong message of Congress's commitment to electoral success.

Inclusion of key leaders

Congress intended to field prominent leaders such as Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh, and Kamal Nath in the electoral arena. Their participation in the electoral fray is seen as crucial in consolidating Congress's position and prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

