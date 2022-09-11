Lok Sabha election: Shiv Sena strengthening party organisation in UP; chiefs in 30 districts announced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena to build party in UP for 2024 polls

Lok Sabha election: The Shiv Sena has begun preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to the details, the party is strengthening its party organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

The Sena wants to settle scores with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for toppling its government in Maharashtra and it knows that the BJP draws maximum strength from Uttar Pradesh.

State Shiv Sena president Anil Singh has announced district chiefs in 30 districts, including Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Farrukhabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Kasganj, Firozabad, Amroha, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Mirzapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Gonda , Kannauj, Bahraich, Basti, Chandauli, Pratapgarh, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Kaushambhi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Prayagraj, and Agra.

The state Sena chief said that he would personally visit each district and ensure a strong organisational structure that can contest elections.

He said that the Shiv Sena would also contest the urban municipal elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Singh said that top Sena leaders would also visit Uttar Pradesh and mobilise the party workers.

(With inputs from IANS)

