Assam: Sonowal's Dibrugarh constituency receives highest NOTA votes | Checklist

The data of results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 released by the Election Commission India, showed that the Dibrugarh constituency, from where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected, polled the highest number of 'None of The Above' (NOTA) votes in Assam.

Dibrugarh receives 32,255 NOTA votes

Dibrugarh got 32,255 NOTA votes out of a total 2,40,301 votes in the state. Karimganj, from where BJP's Kripanath Malla was re-elected, was polled the lowest 2,940 NOTA votes.

The new Kaziranga constituency recorded the second-highest number of NOTA votes at 24,431, followed by 23,204 in Darrang-Udalguri. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was elected from the Kaziranga seat, while BJP's Dilip Saikia was re-elected from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency.

In Guwahati, where BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi won, 20,249 such votes were polled.

In Sonitpur, where BJP's Ranjit Dutta won, 18,748 NOTA votes were cast, while in Barpeta, which was won by AGP's Phani Bhushan Choudhury, 17,117 such votes were polled.

In Lakhimpur, which was retained by BJP's Pradan Baruah, 16,921 such votes were polled.

In Dhubri, which was wrested by Congress's Rakibul Hussain from AIUDF's three-time MP Badruddin Ajmal, 15,015 NOTA votes were recorded.

in Jorhat, a total of 14,555 NOTA votes were cast. Congress's Gaurav Gogoi won from the seat.

The BJP won nine seats and its allies the AGP and UPPL one each, while the Congress won three.

Elections to the 14 Lok Sabha seats were held in three phases -- on April 19, April 26 and May 7, with 81.56 per cent turnout recorded.

