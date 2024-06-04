Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu dials PM Modi, Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : TDP (X) Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Nara Chandrababu Naidu today called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated them on the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) lead in the majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources of TDP, PM Modi and Amit Shah also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the resounding performance of the TDP-led NDA in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA in Andhra, which comprises TDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena, is heading for a landslide victory in the Assembly elections, having established leads in over 160 out of the 175 Assembly seats in the state, with the TDP alone leading in over 130 seats.

The ruling YSRCP was leading in only 10 constituencies. The NDA is also leading in 21 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the TDP candidates ahead in 16 seats, followed by the BJP and the Jana Sena leading in 3 and 2 seats, respectively.

The YSRCP is leading in only four constituencies.

