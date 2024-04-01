Congress declares two more candidates, fields Abhay Patil against Prakash Ambedkar in Maharashtra's Akola

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/PTI Abhay Patil vs Prakash Ambedkar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Monday announced two more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with party leader Abhay Kashinath Patil being nominated to contest against Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar in Maharashtra's Akola constituency.

The party has also given the ticket to Kadiyam Kavya, who recently joined the Congress from Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), to contest from Warangal, Telangana.

Ambedkar's VBA had engaged in discussions with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for several months regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. However, earlier this week, Ambedkar announced eight candidates from the VBA, indicating his waning interest in forming an alliance with the three-party coalition.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.