Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA set for Modi 3.0, INDIA bloc in 'wait and watch' mode

The BJD on Wednesday decided to form a committee to examine the cause of its defeat in the elections in Odisha, a party leader said. BJD's Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera said the decision was taken at the meeting chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik with the newly-elected legislators.

"The party has decided to form a committee which will submit its report to the president," he said.

"All have to wait for the report of the committee on the cause of the defeat," he added.

The BJP stormed to power in Odisha on Tuesday by securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats, bringing an end to the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government that ruled the state for 24 years. The BJD managed to win 51 seats, while the Congress bagged 14 constituencies. The CPI (M) secured one seat, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.