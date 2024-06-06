Thursday, June 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA set for Modi 3.0, INDIA bloc in 'wait and watch' mode
Live now

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA set for Modi 3.0, INDIA bloc in 'wait and watch' mode

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders have unanimously approved PM Modi's name as their leader and extended support to the BJP to form the next government at the Centre. Stay tuned for all election related results.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2024 9:58 IST
PM Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc have held post Lok Sabha election meetings with their respective alliance partners to examine poll results and formulate strategy for the government formation. On Wednesday, NDA held a key meeting with its allies including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel among others during which they approved PM Modi's name as their alliance leader. According to reports, PM Modi is set to take oath on June 8 for the third time. Several world leaders are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, opposition's INDIA bloc also held its meeting and said that they will make right move at the right time.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 06, 2024 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Abhishek Banerjee reaches SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's Delhi residence

    TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reached SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's Delhi residence to meet him. Senior SP leader Professor Ram Gopal Yadav was also present during the meeting. 

  • Jun 06, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rahul will sit in Rae Bareli every Saturday: Dinesh Singh

    BJP's Rae Bareli candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, who lost to Rahul Gandhi, said that he will be on a partial leave only on Saturdays and Sundays for a year and hoped the Congress leader will solve the problems of the locals.

  • Jun 06, 2024 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Devendra Fadnavis to visit Delhi today

    Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Delh today to discuss BJP's defeat in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha elections.

     

  • Jun 06, 2024 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP to hold meeting with newly elected MPs on June 7

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting with all its newly elected MPs on June 7. All the CMs and Deputy CMs of BJP have also been called. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, CMs of other BJP-ruled state have also been invited tomorrow.
  • Jun 06, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Eknath Shinde calls Shiv Sena leaders meeting to examine election results

    Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders, MPs at 1 pm today to examine the Lok Sabha election results.

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJD forms committee to examine cause of election defeat

    The BJD on Wednesday decided to form a committee to examine the cause of its defeat in the elections in Odisha, a party leader said. BJD's Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera said the decision was taken at the meeting chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik with the newly-elected legislators.

    "The party has decided to form a committee which will submit its report to the president," he said.

    "All have to wait for the report of the committee on the cause of the defeat," he added.

    The BJP stormed to power in Odisha on Tuesday by securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats, bringing an end to the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government that ruled the state for 24 years. The BJD managed to win 51 seats, while the Congress bagged 14 constituencies. The CPI (M) secured one seat, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India invites top leaders of neighbouring countries to Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    India is inviting leaders of a number of its neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

    Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

    The people cited above said top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are likely to be among the foreign leaders to be invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

    The media division of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said Modi invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. It said Wickremesinghe accepted the invite. It said Wickremesinghe congratulated Modi on the electoral victory in a phone call.

  • Jun 06, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    President Biden congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory

    President Joe Biden has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory, with his administration saying that it was looking forward to continuing to further its partnership with India to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Biden, who is currently travelling to France, personally made a phone call to Modi to congratulate him.

    "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," he said in a social media post later.

  • Jun 06, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    US will continue to work with Prime Minister Modi, says State Department

    US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on election results | "...In terms of the prime minister's-coalition in the different governments, those are all choices for the Indian people to make and we respect the will of the Indian people. I will say that we will look to continue our work with Prime Minister Modi, as you've seen President Joe Biden undertake since he took office. That will continue to be a priority through the issues..."

  • Jun 06, 2024 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA set for Modi 3.0

    NDA allies have unanimously approved PM Modi's name as their alliance leader and supported BJP to form the next government at the Centre. The decision was taken during the NDA meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement