Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA set for Modi 3.0, INDIA bloc in 'wait and watch' mode

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc have held post Lok Sabha election meetings with their respective alliance partners to examine poll results and formulate strategy for the government formation. On Wednesday, NDA held a key meeting with its allies including Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel among others during which they approved PM Modi's name as their alliance leader. According to reports, PM Modi is set to take oath on June 8 for the third time. Several world leaders are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, opposition's INDIA bloc also held its meeting and said that they will make right move at the right time.