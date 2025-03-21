Lok Sabha to apply 'guillotine' to pass Budget 2025: What does it mean in parliamentary procedure? A guillotine is a parliamentary tactic used to expedite the passage of a bill without allowing further discussion. It is usually employed when the government wants to pass a bill quickly, but the opposition is delaying its progress.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ordered a guillotine to pass the Union Budget 2025 and expedite the passage of demands for grants across various ministries without discussion in the face of Opposition disruption. In March 2023, the guillotine was applied last time in Lok Sabha to clear the Budget 2023-24. On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also make a statement regarding "correction in Receipt Budget 2025-2026" presented along with Union Budget 2025-2026 on February 1.

Meanwhile, at around 6 pm, submission to the vote of the House of the Outstanding Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2025-26. The Finance Minister will also move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. As per the information, Union Ministers Arun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Shantanu Thakur, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Sanjay Seth, Tokhan Sahu and Murlidhar Mohol will lay the papers on the table.

What is the guillotine?

The Indian Parliament has a time-tested method to ensure the smooth passage of the Union Budget, especially when time is tight or disruptions stall debates. Known as the "guillotine" procedure, this parliamentary tool plays a critical role in wrapping up budgetary discussions and approvals efficiently.

Once the Union Budget is presented, Parliament goes into a three-week recess. During this period, various department-related Standing Committees closely examine the demands for grants made by different ministries and prepare detailed reports. When the House reconvenes, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) draws up a timetable for discussions on these grants.

However, given the tight schedule and the sheer number of ministries involved, it is not feasible to debate every ministry's demands. Hence, the BAC selects key ministries -- such as Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Education for in-depth discussion in the House.

Once these selected debates conclude, the Speaker may invoke the "guillotine." This does not involve any physical cutting but refers to a parliamentary procedure where all remaining demands for grants, whether debated or not, are put to vote in one go. This ensures that the Finance Bill and the budget are passed without delay.

Why is guillotine applied?

The guillotine is applied to guarantee the government can begin implementing its financial agenda on time. While this process may limit the detailed scrutiny of every ministry, it allows the House to function within its constitutional deadlines and prevents the budget cycle from stalling due to procedural hurdles or political disruptions.

Union Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 on February 1 and introduced a series of impactful reforms aimed at easing the tax burden and accelerating the nation’s infrastructure growth. One of the standout announcements was the increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, a significant relief for middle-class taxpayers. Alongside this, the government has restructured the tax brackets to provide broader benefits to middle-income earners. On the development front, the budget also placed a strong emphasis on infrastructure. There has been a substantial hike in capital expenditure, aimed at modernising transportation networks, improving urban infrastructure, and boosting connectivity across the country.

