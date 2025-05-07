Loitering Munitions Systems or LMS used to target terror camps in Pakistan, PoK: Know all about it Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

New Delhi:

Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force (IAF), including Loitering Munitions Systems (LMS), were employed in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sources said. The coordinates for the attacks were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were carried out entirely from Indian soil. The Indian forces selected these locations with the intent of targeting key Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership, responsible for sponsoring terrorism in India, sources added.

What is Loitering Munitions Systems or LMS?

A 'loitering munition' is a type of precision weapon that hovers over a target area to locate and strike targets, often autonomously or under human control, before being expended. Thales and AeroVironment offer LMS in their respective products. These are also referred to as loitering projectiles, and are aerial vehicles or often drones that can loiter or hover in the air to locate and engage targets. They can be equipped with a variety of payloads, including explosive warheads, and are designed for precision strikes with reduced collateral damage.

Loitering Munition systems are usually launched from a hidden safe position, with very low signature, fly to the target area, loiter above a target, locate and verify targets and strike precisely when the opportunity arises, even if the target appears for only an instant. If the operational situation changes at the last minute, the operator can abort the mission in mid-air, go back to loitering mode, assign a different target or re-engage the same target when conditions are more favourable, or even stop the mission completely.

LMS are controlled by an operator who sees a real-time image of the target and its surrounding area, allowing the capacity to control the exact time, direction and angle of the attack on a static or moving target. This capability provides a significant contribution to the formal target identification and confirmation process. LMS provide small tactical units independent fire support, with a one-shot, one-target accuracy, instead of having them call for support from higher echelon assets or other units.

Operation Sindoor

Earlier, India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.