Full list of 338 coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata
Coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata have increased to 338 as virus cases in the city near 2,000-mark. As per the latest figures, there have been 1,939 coronavirus cases in the city, out of which 1,337 are active. Kolkata Police has shared a list that contains the names of all the 338 containment zones in the city starting from KMC Ward No 1 to KMC Ward No 140.
There are 11 districts in the orange zone and eight in the green zone. According to the list of district-wise containment zones put by the Egiye Bangla website of the West Bengal government, Howrah has 76 such areas, while North Parganas has 92.