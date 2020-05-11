Image Source : AP Full list of 338 coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata

Coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata have increased to 338 as virus cases in the city near 2,000-mark. As per the latest figures, there have been 1,939 coronavirus cases in the city, out of which 1,337 are active. Kolkata Police has shared a list that contains the names of all the 338 containment zones in the city starting from KMC Ward No 1 to KMC Ward No 140.

There are 11 districts in the orange zone and eight in the green zone. According to the list of district-wise containment zones put by the Egiye Bangla website of the West Bengal government, Howrah has 76 such areas, while North Parganas has 92.

Kolkata Containment Zones

Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zonesq Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones

Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones

Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE kolkata containment zones

Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE Kolkata containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE containment zones kolkata

Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE Full list of 338 coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE Full list of 338 coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE Full list of 338 coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE Containment zones Image Source : KOLKATA POLICE Containment zones

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage