CM Yogi mulls possibility of removing lockdown in Uttar Pradesh in phased manner

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signalled on Sunday that the state government was mulling over the possibility of removing the lockdown restrictions in the state in a phased manner. The CM said that the general public should at large be ready for the removal of the restrictions once the lockdown ends on April 15.

During his briefing. Adityanath also expressed gratitude to 377 religious figureheads in the state who had abided the authorities' instructions to not convene any religious gathering during the ongoing lockdown period.

Earlier in the day, local authorities in the state's Gautam Budh Nagar district extended Section 144, currently in effect, till April 14. The provision prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a place. In recent weeks, Noida has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus in the state. With eight fresh cases reported from the district, the total now stands at 58, local officials said. Four of the latest cases were from a JJ cluster in Sector 5, one from Wazidpur village in Sector 135 and three from Sector 62 in Noida, they added.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 227 cases, including two deaths. The countrywide count, meanwhile, stands at 3,374 positive cases, including 77 deaths.

(The article was last updated at 6:30 PM)

