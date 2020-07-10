Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended for a week; triple lockdown in containment zones

In wake of the rising number of COVId-19 cases in the city, lockdown has been extended Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the lockdown earlier today.
"Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones," ANI quoted Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.
