Image Source : PTI Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended for a week; triple lockdown in containment zones

In wake of the rising number of COVId-19 cases in the city, lockdown has been extended Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the lockdown earlier today.

"Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones," ANI quoted Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.

Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (file pic) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3dpKUkVXHz — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage