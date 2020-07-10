Friday, July 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended for a week; triple lockdown in containment zones

Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended for a week; triple lockdown in containment zones

In wake of the rising number of COVId-19 cases in the city, lockdown has been extended Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the lockdown earlier today. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: July 10, 2020 19:57 IST
Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended for a week; triple lockdown in containment zones
Image Source : PTI

Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended for a week; triple lockdown in containment zones

In wake of the rising number of COVId-19 cases in the city, lockdown has been extended Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the lockdown earlier today. 

"Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones," ANI quoted Pinarayi Vijayan as saying. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X