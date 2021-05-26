Gradual lifting of lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Gradual lifting of lockdown in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a drive-in Covid-19 vaccination center at Vegas Mall in Sector 12 of Dwarka.

Speaking on lockdown, Kejriwal said that there will be a gradual lifting of lockdown in the national capital and called for ramping up vaccination on a war footing. He said that several vaccination centers in the national capital are shut due to a shortage of doses and urged the Centre to procure foreign vaccines.

Kejriwal also said the manufacturers of Sputnik V have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi but its quantity is yet to be decided.

He also said that there were around 620 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city, but there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in its treatment.

"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," the CM told reporters.

Speaking at the launch of Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, he also said that vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are both suitable for children and the Central government should procure these jabs to vaccinate kids.

He also said that a government-run drive-through vaccination centre will be launched at Chhatrasal on Friday.

