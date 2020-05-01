Lockdown extension: Here's what all is allowed in 284 Orange Zone districts

Image Source : INDIA TV Some of the districts in the orange zone

Two hundred and eight-four Indian districts, classified as orange zones, will witness a significant relaxation in restrictions during Lockdown 3.0, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an order on Friday. The government has extended the lockdown in place since March 24 by two more weeks, two days before the second round of lockdown comes to an end on May 3.

The third round of lockdown, however, will witness relaxation of curbs in all the three zones, the most significant being the re-opening of private offices with some restrictions.

In orange zones, or areas which have reported only a few coronavirus cases and haven't seen a rise in the infections, there is a slew of activities that have been permitted.

"In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers," said the MHA order.

Here's the latest guide on activities that are permitted/not allowed in the orange zones:

Allowed

Radio taxis

Uber, Ola cabs, but only with one passenger

Private vehicles allowed on roads, but only two passengers and a driver

Online shopping

Not allowed

Public transport

Public functions

Gyms, clubs, swimming pools, etc. to remain closed

Religious events now permitted

