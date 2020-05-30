Lockdown 5.0 to remain in effect from June 1 to 30

Image Source : PTI A representational image of India Gate in New Delhi

The next round of lockdown, Lockdown 5.0, will begin from June 1 and go on till June 30, officials said.

Thirteen of the worst affected Indian cities, which account for 70 per cent of the country's coronavirus infections, are expected to remain in a strict lockdown, even as other parts of the country could see the restrictions being relaxed, said sources.

The 13 cities which are tipped to continue having restrictions include Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur.

The Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday finalised the contours of the next round of lockdown in a meeting with his state counterparts and other officials. Another meeting was held later in the day which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah called open Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Saturday, sources said. Both the leaders dwelled upon the next stage of the lockdown process in their meeting, sources said.

(with inputs from Devendra Parashar)

