Unlock 1.0: All inter-state and intra-state travel restrictions to be lifted from June 1

Image Source : PTI A representational image of buses at the DND flyway (file photo)

The restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of travel and goods, in effect since March 25, have finally been relaxed, as per the guidelines issued by the government on the next round of lockdown, or Lockdown 5.0. The government announced on Saturday that the next round of lockdown will begin from June 1 and go on till June 30.

The relaxation of restrictions on travel will, however, not be applicable to containment zones, or will depend on the discretion of state authorities.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," said a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed," it added.

