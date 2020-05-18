Delhi Lockdown 4: Buses, autos, cabs allowed but conditions apply

Image Source : AP FILE

Transport including buses, auto-rickshaws, and cabs have been permitted to ply in Delhi but with certain conditions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. While buses will be allowed with not more than 20 passengers, taxis and cabs have also been given a go-ahead but with two passengers only. Gramin Seva, fatfat seva and eco-friendly Seva have also been allowed with two passengers, Kejriwal said, adding that maxi cabs can ply with 5 passengers and RTV with 11 passengers. Two-wheelers will be allowed but with no pillion rider.

The chief minister further said that government and private offices will also be allowed to open in Delhi. Kejriwal, however, made it clear that no activities will be allowed in containment zones. Construction activities will also be able to resume now.

Markets have also been given nod to open with staggered timings, the chief minister said today.

DELHI LOCKDOWN 4: WHAT'S CLOSED/NOT ALLOWED

Metro

Schools

Colleges Shopping malls

Swimming pools

Religious gatherings

Spa

Salon

