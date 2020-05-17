Image Source : FILE Online shopping restrictions lifted except in containment zones; e-commerce websites given go ahead

People residing everywhere except containment zones can now shop freely from e-commerce websites like Amazon, Myntra amongst others, as the government has lifted the restrictions on online shopping in the 4th phase of lockdown that comes into place from tomorrow with a new set of rules.

Other activities that have been given a green light in the fourth stint of lockdown are

1. Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of states/UTs involved

2. Sports stadia will be allowed to be open, but no spectators will be allowed inside

3. Private offices allowed to open, but encouraged to ask employees to work from home

The lockdown in the country has been extended until May 31. The government has given several relaxations in rules from the previous versions of lockdowns. A lot of the decisions have now been left on the states.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage