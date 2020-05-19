Workplace Guidelines for Employees: Face masks mandatory, spitting punishable. Check full list

Image Source : PTI Government issues new workplace guidelines for employees

New Workplace Guidelines: The Personnel Ministry has categorised spitting at workplace as a punishable act and has said the offenders will be fined. The decision was taken under national directives for COVID-19 management. In an order issued to all central government departments, it has asked their heads to ensure strict compliance of this and other directives in this regard. This order is likely to bring about changes in and around government and private workplaces, where one can easily spot stains of 'pan' and 'gutka' spitted at some of the corners of walls or areas not frequented by many employees/public.

"Spitting in public and workplaces shall be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed in accordance with its laws, rules and regulations by the state/union territory local authority," said the national directives issued by the Home Ministry and shared by the Personnel Ministry with all central government departments.

New guidelines for workplace

- Wearing a face cover/mask is compulsory at all public places and in workplaces

- Work from home practice should be followed as far as possible

- Staggering of work/business hours shall be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments

- Thermal scanning, hand wash, sanitizers to be made available at all entry, exit points and common areas

- Workplaces should be frequently sanitized

- Employees should maintain social distancing during working and meal breaks

- Workers should monitor their health regularly and report as soon as they feel sick

- Persons having flu-like symptoms should not attend office and should seek medical attention from local health authorities

- Employees requesting home quarantine due to restrictions in containment zones should be allowed to work from home

If an employee falls sick at office

- They should be isolated in the office and should be provided medical attention by a doctor

- Employers should report to the helpline 1075 and the state or central health authorities concerned immediately

- A public health authority will carry out a risk assessment to decide the next course of action, be it disinfection or contact tracing

- Patients reporting mild symptoms will be placed under home quarantine

- Contact tracing and disinfection will be carried out once the patient tests positive

Basic preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread

- Individuals should cover their nose with their flexed elbow while sneezing or should sneeze into a handkerchief or tissue and dispose off the tissue immediately

- A minimum distance of one meter should be maintained

- Face masks are compulsory

- Hands should be washed frequently using soap and water and alcohol-based hand sanitizers should be used for at least 20 seconds

