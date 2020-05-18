Gujarat lockdown 4.0: Salons, parlors allowed; private offices to operate with 50% staff

Image Source : INDIA TV Salons, parlors allowed; private offices to operate with 50% staff

Gujarat state government on Monday issued guidelines for lockdown 4.0, which will remain in place till May 31. According to the guidelines, the state government will allow salons, beauty parlors to reopen in non-containment zones, while the private offices can start their operations with 50 per cent of their strength.

As per the guidelines issued by the Gujarat government, restaurants can remain open but only for home delivery of food. The food delivery agents must have a health card. Restaurants on highways can be open but social distancing to be maintained.

Meanwhile, the schools, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed, said the Gujarat chief minister.

The local authority will demarcate the containment and non-containment zones according to which the commercial services will resume in the respective areas.

