Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro to remain closed till May 31

In wake of the new set of guidelines issued by the Central government for the 4th stint of lockdown starting May 18, Delhi Metro will remain closed for public use till May 31. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org," the DMRC tweeted.

