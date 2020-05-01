West Bengal: Full list of red, orange, green zones for Lockdown post May 3

The Union Health Ministry has finalised the list of containment zones and divided the states and districts into red, orange and green zones, districts, as the second phase of coronavirus lockdown nears its end. The ministry has listed130 red zones across the country, 284 in orange zone and 319 in green zones based on the incidence of cases of COVID-19, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. Of these, West Bengal has 10 red zones including Kolkata, 5 orange zones and 7 green zones.
This classification of districts is to be followed by states and UTs for a week post May 3 for containment operations. All metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones in the new classification.
A district will be considered under green zone if there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district, according to the letter.
Full List of Red, Orange & Green Zones
1 - Kolkata - West Bengal - Red Zone
2 - Howrah - West Bengal - Red Zone
3 - 24 Paraganas North - West Bengal - Red Zone
4 - 24 Paraganas South - West Bengal - Red Zone
5 - Medinipur West - West Bengal - Red Zone
6 - Medinipur East - West Bengal - Red Zone
7 - Darjeeling - West Bengal - Red Zone
8 - Jalpaiguri - West Bengal - Red Zone
9 - Kalimpong - West Bengal - Red Zone
10 - Maldah - West Bengal - Red Zone
11 - Hooghly - West Bengal - Orange Zone
12 - Paschim Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone
13 - Nadia - West Bengal - Orange Zone
14 - Purba Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone
15 - Murshidabad - West Bengal - Orange Zone
16 - Dinajpur Uttar - West Bengal - Green Zone
17 - Bankura - West Bengal - Green Zone
18 - Birbhum - West Bengal - Green Zone
19 - Coochbehar - West Bengal - Green Zone
20 - Dinajpur Dakshin - West Bengal - Green Zone
21 - Purulia - West Bengal - Green Zone
22 - Alipurduar - West Bengal - Green Zone
23 - Jhargram - West Bengal - Green Zone