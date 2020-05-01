Image Source : AP West Bengal: Full list of red, orange, green zones for Lockdown post May 3

The Union Health Ministry has finalised the list of containment zones and divided the states and districts into red, orange and green zones, districts, as the second phase of coronavirus lockdown nears its end. The ministry has listed130 red zones across the country, 284 in orange zone and 319 in green zones based on the incidence of cases of COVID-19, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. Of these, West Bengal has 10 red zones including Kolkata, 5 orange zones and 7 green zones.

This classification of districts is to be followed by states and UTs for a week post May 3 for containment operations. All metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones in the new classification.

A district will be considered under green zone if there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district, according to the letter.

Full List of Red, Orange & Green Zones

1 - Kolkata - West Bengal - Red Zone

2 - Howrah - West Bengal - Red Zone

3 - 24 Paraganas North - West Bengal - Red Zone

4 - 24 Paraganas South - West Bengal - Red Zone

5 - Medinipur West - West Bengal - Red Zone

6 - Medinipur East - West Bengal - Red Zone

7 - Darjeeling - West Bengal - Red Zone

8 - Jalpaiguri - West Bengal - Red Zone

9 - Kalimpong - West Bengal - Red Zone

10 - Maldah - West Bengal - Red Zone

11 - Hooghly - West Bengal - Orange Zone

12 - Paschim Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone

13 - Nadia - West Bengal - Orange Zone

14 - Purba Bardhaman - West Bengal - Orange Zone

15 - Murshidabad - West Bengal - Orange Zone

16 - Dinajpur Uttar - West Bengal - Green Zone

17 - Bankura - West Bengal - Green Zone

18 - Birbhum - West Bengal - Green Zone

19 - Coochbehar - West Bengal - Green Zone

20 - Dinajpur Dakshin - West Bengal - Green Zone

21 - Purulia - West Bengal - Green Zone

22 - Alipurduar - West Bengal - Green Zone

23 - Jhargram - West Bengal - Green Zone

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage