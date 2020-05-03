Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
Lockdown 3.0: Full list of coronavirus red zones/containment zones in Delhi

Lockdown has been extended in India for the third time as coronavirus cases increase. Situation in the national capital in no different. As per latest reports, Delhi has 4,122 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Out of these cases, 1,256 cases have ended up in patients recovering from the disease while 64 people have succumbed to the illness. 

New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2020 14:15 IST
A Muslim priest in protective gear offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Image Source : AP

A Muslim priest in protective gear offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus before his burial, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. The spreading of the coronavirus among members of India’s national paramilitary and several outbreaks in notoriously crowded prisons has brought fore the danger of the pandemic extending to country’s crowded facilities. The number of COVID-19 cases in a New Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force rose to 122, officials said.

Lockdown has been extended in India for the third time as coronavirus cases increase. The situation in the national capital in no different. As per the latest reports, Delhi has 4,122 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Out of these cases, 1,256 cases have ended up in patients recovering from the disease while 64 people have succumbed to the illness. 

Entire Delhi has been put in the red zone category in the lockdown 3.0 zones list. 

List of coronavirus red zones/containment zones in Delhi

