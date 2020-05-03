Lockdown 3.0: Full list of coronavirus red zones/containment zones in Delhi

Image Source : AP A Muslim priest in protective gear offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus before his burial, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. The spreading of the coronavirus among members of India’s national paramilitary and several outbreaks in notoriously crowded prisons has brought fore the danger of the pandemic extending to country’s crowded facilities. The number of COVID-19 cases in a New Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force rose to 122, officials said.

Lockdown has been extended in India for the third time as coronavirus cases increase. The situation in the national capital in no different. As per the latest reports, Delhi has 4,122 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Out of these cases, 1,256 cases have ended up in patients recovering from the disease while 64 people have succumbed to the illness.

Entire Delhi has been put in the red zone category in the lockdown 3.0 zones list.

List of coronavirus red zones/containment zones in Delhi

COVID-19 red zones delhi Coronavirus containment zones in Delhi

Coronavirus red zones in delhi

Covid-19 hotspots delhi

covid-19 red zones delhi

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage