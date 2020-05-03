Lockdown 3.0: Full list of coronavirus containment zones in Chennai

Lockdown 3.0: Coronavirus containment zones in Chennai rise to 198

Coronavirus lockdown in India has been extended by another two weeks in lieu of the growing coronavirus cases. In Tamil Nadu, 2,754 coronavirus have been reported including 29 deaths and 1,357 recoveries. Chennai's case tally has risen above 300 as it turns out to be a major coronavirus hotspot in the state.

As per the latest list issued by the government, Tamil Nadu has 12 red zones: Chennai, Madurai, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Ranipet, Virudhunagar, Thiruvarur, VeIIore, Kanchipuram, 24 orange zones: Theni, Tenkasi, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Salem, Karur, Tuticorin, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathur, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, The Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Erode, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri and 1 green zone: Krishnagiri.

In Chennai, 198 coronavirus hotspots have been identified

