Lockdown 4.0: Uber resumes service in 35 cities across country

Locdown 4.0: Uber resumes service in 35 cities across country

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday announced resuming operations in more cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru, following new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. Cab services were suspended for more than 50 days in Delhi and Bengaluru due to restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"In compliance with Lockdown 4.0 guidelines by the Government, Uber is resuming services across more cities in India. Riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through our app," it said in a blogpost.

With the 10 new cities, Uber will be available in total of 35 cities in the country. The company had earlier resumed operations in 25 cities.

UBER has resumed services in:

Amritsar

Asansol

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Coimbatore

Cuttack

Daman

Delhi

Durgapur

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Gurgaon

Guwahati

Hubli

Jalandhar

Kochi

Kozhikode

Ludhiana

Mangalore

Mehsana

Mohali

Mysore

Panchkula

Patiala

Prayagraj

Rohtak

Silvassa

Sonipat

Thiruvananthapuram

Thrissur

Tiruchirapalli

Udaipur

Vapi

Visakhapatnam

Uber Essential is available to riders in Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, and Nashik.

"If you are in any of the following cities, open the Uber app to choose from available products in your area. If you are booking a car or an Auto ride, to maintain social distancing, we recommend not more than two riders should travel at a time, besides the driver. No one should be seated right next to the driver," a statement by the company stated.

Earlier on Monday, Uber announced that both driver and rider will mandatorily have to use face masks during a ride. Also, drivers will have to upload a selfie wearing a face mask before going online on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

