Image Source : PTI J&K: Local panchayat member shot dead by gunman in Kulgam

Highlights A local panchayat Panch has been shot dead by a gun man in Kulgam district of J&K.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Panch (Independent) of a local panchayat in the Kulpora Srandroo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district was killed after a gun man fired upon him. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The panch identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar of Kulpora Srandroo Kulgam. He received grievous bullet injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kulgam, Dr Muzaffar Zargar told KNO that panch was brought dead to the hospital.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers and further investigation has been taken up.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Dar had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, said the J&K Police

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is underway and officers are working to establish the circumstances which led to this crime.

