LNG carrier Disha safely transits Strait of Hormuz: When will it arrive in India?

New Delhi:

Indian LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz, a Shipping Ministry official said on Monday. Disha, carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo, is the first Indian flagged LNG carrying vessel to exit the war zone in more than three months.

LNG carrier Disha to reach India by June 18

Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, briefing the media on the recent developments in West Asia, said the vessel is expected to arrive at Dahej port in Gujarat on June 18.

"As we speak now, LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she is carrying 62,370 metric tons of LNG cargo. The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej on coming to India, likely on the 18th," Sharma said.

The ministry said the Directorate General of Shipping remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide necessary assistance.

Control room handles over 12,700 calls

Sharma further informed that the control room set up by the Ministry has handled over 12,700 calls and more than 28,000 emails since its activation. "The control room has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails since activation. In the last 96 hours, a total of 406 calls and 784 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders," he said.

He added that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours.

"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours. Port operations across India remain normal, and no congestion has been reported," Sharma said.

US-Iran peace deal

The conflict in the Middle East started on February 28, which led to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But now the three-month-long conflict is likely coming to an end, with Washington and Tehran agreeing on a peace proposal.

The agreement, which will be formally signed on June 19, likely in Geneva, will end all hostilities and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which severely affected the global supply chains and caused a massive hike in crude rates.

India has always maintained that the Hormuz should remain open to ensure freedom of navigation, while stressing that all conflicts must be resolved via dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held multiple calls with global leaders over the past three months, reiterating India's position on the conflict.

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