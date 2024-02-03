Watch: Advani's daughter hugs her father after govt's decision to confer him Bharat Ratna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior BJP leader LK Advani with daughter Pratibha during his 95th birthday celebrations, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Bharat Ratna for LK Advani: BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with India's highest civilian award -- Bharat Ratna, the Prime Minister informed on Saturday. After this announcement, the former Deputy Prime Minister appeared before people along with her daughter Pratibha Advani.

A BJP stalwart, Advani is also the founding member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the government's announcement, Advani said that its not only an honour for him as a person but also for ideals and principles that he strove to serve.

Advani's daughter was seen sharing sweets with his father and hugged him saying they are very happy after the government's decision.

"He is very overwhelmed. He is a man of few words. But he had tears in his eyes. He has this joy and satisfaction that he dedicated his entire life in service of the nation. So, we are very happy...," said Pratibha Advani.

"It is a matter of happiness of all of us, the country and the family. We are emotional and happy over this announcement. It is like a 'double dhamaka'...Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha took place on January 22 and on February 3 he (LK Advani) has been honoured with Bharat Ratna. He was associated with Ram Mandir movement. I express my gratitude towards the government and PM Modi for this decision," said LK Advani's son Jayant.

Born on November 8, 1927, 96-year-old Advani served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004. He is the longest serving Minister of Home Affairs serving from 1998 to 2004. He is also the longest-serving Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He was the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP during the 2009 general election.

Notably, Bharat Ratna is the nation’s highest civilian award, given as a mark of recognition for exceptional & distinguished service.

Showering praises on the towering stature & exemplary leadership of BJP patriarch, PM Modi wrote, "One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well."

Advani is widely credited as one of the tallest leaders who scripted BJP’s rise from ‘oblivion to prominence’. It was after his Rath Yatra in 1990s that catapulted the saffron party into national politics.

For the unversed, LK Advani is the second BJP stalwart to be conferred with Bharat Ratna. Prior to him, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also honored with Bharat Ratna in 2015.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Lal Krishna Advani to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, highest civilian award in India, announces PM Modi