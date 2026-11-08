LK Advani enters 100th year: BJP organises prayers, PM Modi hails his legacy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday celebrated the 100th birthday of party veteran Lal Krishna Advani, organising havans and pujas for the former deputy prime minister at party headquarters in New Delhi. Advani, born on November 8, 1927, has entered the 100th year of his life.

Several party leaders, including BJP's national president Nitin Nabin and Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani, attended the event. The BJP also screened a 20-minute video that showed Advani's life, lauding his contributions to the Indian politics and cherish his legacy, ideals and vision.

"The party has consistently maintained that the lives and ideologies of such great personalities serve as a source of inspiration for future generations," the saffron party said in a statement.

PM Modi applauds Advani's legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Advani's contributions to India, penning an article on his website. The Prime Minister said two qualities always set Advani apart as a leader: his ideological clarity and intellectual sharpness. This, he said, was reflected in his speeches and writings.

He said Advani rebuilt his life from scratch without bitterness and this trait of being able to build from scratch, against all odds, has stayed with him throughout.

"It was seen while he was strengthening the Jana Sangh and later building the BJP," PM Modi said, "His tenures as BJP President saw the Congress falling sharply from 400 to below 200 in 1989 and the BJP becoming the single largest party for the first time in 1996."

"Advani Ji took up every responsibility with immense diligence. As an RSS 'Pracharak', Advani Ji first worked in different parts of Rajasthan. From there, he went to the national capital, where he started working closely with Atal Ji," he said.

BJP leaders recall Advani's contributions

Many other BJP leaders also paid tribute to Advani as he entered his 100th year of life. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Advani as "a symbol of service to the nation, an architect of the BJP and a principled statesman".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Advani had set new standards of integrity, dedication and leadership throughout his public life.

Nabin described Advani as a guide for all and credited him with making an unforgettable contribution to the expansion of the organisation. "Your integrity in public life and unwavering commitment to the organisation will always be a source of inspiration for all BJP workers," Nabin said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described him as "an extraordinary example of loyalty to the nation, steadfastness in his convictions, and dedication to the organisation".

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