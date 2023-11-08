LK Advani turns 96: PM Modi greets BJP's veteran leader, calls him 'beacon of integrity and dedication'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Veteran BJP leader LK Advani turns 96 on November 8, 2023.

LK Advani birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on his 96th birthday, hailing him as a 'beacon of integrity and dedication.' The Prime Minister also acknowledged that BJP's longest-serving president has made monumental contributions that strengthened the country.

"His (Advani's) visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Rajnath Singh's wishes to Advani

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the veteran leader and termed him the "inspiration for all". "Happy birthday to the senior BJP leader and inspiration for all of us, Shri LK Advaniji. He has been a major pillar of Indian politics and has also provided great strength to the BJP organisation. The contribution of Advaniji, who was active in public life for a long time, is unmatched. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Singh posted on 'X'.

Nadda hails Advani's contribution to party and nation

BJP president JP Nadda praised the former Deputy Prime Minister for taking the party to the masses and playing a vital role in the country's development. "I extend hearty birthday greetings to respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, who, through his continuous hard work and struggle, has spread the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party across the country and woven it into the thread of cultural unity. Your work dedicated to the nation and organisation is an inspiration to all of us workers. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Nadda stated.

About LK Advani

It should be noted here that Advani was born in the undivided Karachi on November 8, 1927. He served as Minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The principal architect of the BJP's rise as a major national political party as he tied its fortunes with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s, Advani crafted and shaped the Hindutva politics, and spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

