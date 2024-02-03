'Move to honour decades of his service to nation': Politicians welcome Bharat Ratan for LK Advani

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lal Krishna Advani

Bharat Ratan for LK Advani: BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

An inspiration for all, says Rajnath Singh

"The decision to award Bharat Ratna to the revered Lal Krishna Advani ji is an inspiration for all. He is a symbol of purity, dedication and determination in politics. The significant contribution that Advani ji has made to the country's development and nation-building in various roles during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring. He has also played an important role in keeping the unity and integrity of India intact. As a national leader, he has strengthened the country and democracy through his scholarship, parliamentary and administrative abilities. It is a matter of joy for every Indian to receive the honor of Bharat Ratna. I thank the Prime Minister for this decision," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Advani Ji played important role in reconstruction of country after independence, says Nitin Gadkari

"The announcement of Bharat Ratna to the senior most leader of the country and our guide respected Lal Krishna Advani ji is very pleasant and joyful. Advani ji has played an important role in the reconstruction of the country after independence. Advani ji is a living example of purity in politics. I congratulate Prime Minister for declaring 'Bharat Ratna' for LK Advani," Nitin Gadkari said.

To honour decades of his service to nation, says CM Yogi Adityanath

"The decision to award Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani is a move to honour the decades of his service to the nation, commitment for the integrity of the country and setting high standards of morality in political life...," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"...Many congratulations to Lal Krishna Advani for being conferred Bharat Ratna...This is good that the Ram temple was also built and Lal Krishna Advani has been conferred Bharat Ratna. BJP's agenda seems to be being completed..," said BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Made valuable contribution in country's development, says Sharad Pawar

India's former Deputy Prime Minister and senior leader LK Advani is delighted to be awarded Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour. He has made a valuable contribution in the development of the country, heartiest congratulations, said NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

