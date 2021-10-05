Follow us on Image Source : PTI LJP feud: EC allots separate names, poll symbols to Chiarg, Paswan factions

Separate names and poll symbols have been alloted to Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions as an interim measure on Tuesday. The move by the Election Commission comes days after barring them from using the name of the Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow'. In separate letters to Paswan and Paras, the poll panel said it has allotted the name 'Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)' and the election symbol 'Helicopter' to the Chirag Paswan group.

"Having considered your request, the commission has allotted the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party' for your group and has allotted the symbol 'Sewing Machine' as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current by-election," the EC told Paras.

In an interim order on October 2, the EC had barred both the factions from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow' till the dispute between the two is settled by the poll panel.

The interim order, signed by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and fellow Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, covers the October 30 by-polls to 30 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats across India, including two assembly constituencies in Bihar.

The order would "continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter" according to provisions of the Election Symbol (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The EC had said both the groups were free to choose the names of their liking, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party.

"Both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current by-elections, including Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar," the order had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

