Live Streaming, PM Modi's address to the nation: Watch Live at 10 am tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow. He is likely to talk about extending the lockdown as the 21-day period comes to an end on April 14. Last month, Modi had addressed the nation twice, on March 19 and March 24. A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This time, the prime minister is expected to announce the extension of the lockdown in India by at least 2 weeks. Certain exemptions might also kick in during the second phase of lockdown in India. India TV will offer live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation. Here are some details:

