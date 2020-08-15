Live Streaming, PM Modi Red Fort Address on I-Day: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech LIVE here

Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
Live Streaming, PM Modi Red Fort Address on Independence Day: India TV will keep you abreast with all the happenings at the mega event. You can also watch live streaming of PM Modi's speech from Red Fort on India TV's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube platforms. Catch all the action on Independence Day coverage live on India TV.

New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2020 2:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on India's 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort today. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. India TV will keep you abreast with the minutest of details of the I-Day event. The prime minister is expected to arrive at 7.18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Modi's address to the nation is expected to begin around 7.30 am.

Even though coronavirus has dented many plans, India TV will have the livestreaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address running simultaneously for your convenience. India TV will livestream PM Modi's I-Day speech on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

LIVE STREAMING, PM MODI RED FORT ADDRESS: WHEN WILL PM MODI ARRIVE AT RED FORT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 7.18 am in front of the Lahore Gate at the historic Red Fort. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, Lt Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra to the prime minister.

LIVE STREAMING, PM MODI RED FORT SPEECH: WHEN WILL PM MODI ADDRESS LIVE

The GOC will then conduct Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards will present general salute to him. PM Modi will then inspect the Guard of Honour. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort. The GOC Delhi area will conduct the prime minister to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the national flag. The unfurling of the tri colour will synchronise with the 21-gun salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). After unfurling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. His address his expected post 7.30 am.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING OF PM MODI'S I-DAY SPEECH

