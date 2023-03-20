SC dismisses plea for registration of live-in relationships with Centre, calls it 'hare-brained' idea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Live-in relationships: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking registration of live-in relationships with the Centre and called it a "hare-brained" idea.

"What does the Centre has to do with registration of live-in relationships? What kind of hare-brained idea is this? It is high time this court start imposing cost on petitioners who file these kinds of PILs. Dismissed," the bench also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

Citing an increase in crimes like rape and murder, lawyer Mamta Rani filed a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to frame rules for registration of live-in relationships. She reffered to the recent case of Shraddha Walkar murder case who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, asked the counsel for petitioner, lawyer Mamta Rani if she wanted to foster the security of these people or wanted them not to get into live-in relationships.

The counsel replied that the petitioner wanted the relationship to be registered to enhance their social security.

(With inputs from PTI)

