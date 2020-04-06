'Little possibility' of lifting lockdown, top UP official says

Image Source : AP File Image

A top official from Uttar Pradesh today hinted that the lockdown might not open next week. Avanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), said the lockdown would not be lifted even if a single case of coronavirus is left in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is little possibility of lifting lockdown after April 15 as claimed in a section of media. We will not be in a position to lift the lockdown even if a single case of COVID-19 is left in Uttar Pradesh. So it can take time," he said today.

According to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health, Uttar Pradesh has 227 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 66 foreign nationals. However, 19 people either migrated/cured or discharged. Two deaths have been reported from the state so far, the latest update read.

The COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4067 on Monday. 292 of them either migrated or were cured or discharged. At least 109 have died of the virus so far.

